'CCQ Fully Prepared To Welcome Over 8,900 Students'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Vice President of the Community College of Qatar (CCQ) for student affairs, Ali Al Buainain, has said that the college is fully prepared to receive over 8,900 students from both genders to mark new academic year 2024-2025, which is set to commence on August 25, 2024.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Al Buainain emphasised that over 900 male and female students will enroll into the foundation level for the Fall 2024 semester, with a 43% increase compared to 2023. Additionally, more than 1,000 students have been enrolled into a variety of professional programs for 2024 Fall semester. He noted that the total number of students in the college's seats reaches 8,955.

Al Buainain said this number echoes the ongoing prosperity and growth the college has witnessed since its inception, through offering an incredible academic opportunity a wide diversity of educational tracks that serve the community segments, thus bolstering its critical role and privileged standing, as one of the primary educational hubs that contributes to advancing higher education in the State of Qatar.

He added that such a constant progress prompts CCQ to boast of granting over 7,000 scientific certificates that vary between associate diploma certificates and bachelor's degrees, for more than 5,300 graduates, in addition to preparing of over 3,260 students to proceed with their college studies at other educational institutions, with Qatar University being at the vanguard.

Al Buainain highlighted that the new academic year is set to receive a new cohort of students as part of the associate diploma in customs management in coordination with the General Authority of Customs, in addition to rolling out the diploma in early childhood education program for more than 100 female students starting from the Fall 2024, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE).

He asserted that CCQ embarks upon launching new programs in the years ahead, in accordance with the college's strategic plan 2023-2030, which comprises 22 initiatives, within five strategic goals for all sectors, adding that the college is highly committed to meeting the occupational and academic ambitions of targeted students through this strategy, in addition to bolstering their privilege and role in development plans within their work institutions.