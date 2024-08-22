Modern Rehabilitation Centers For Military Personnel And Veterans Will Open In All Regions - Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The plans to open modern rehabilitation centers for military personnel and veterans in all regions of Ukraine, like the one already operating in Borodianka, Kyiv region.

Ukrainian Prime Denys Shmyhal said this during the 7th International Veterans Forum "Ukraine. Veterans. Unity," according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Our duty is to help our defenders and defendresses recover physically and psychologically. We set an ambitious goal of opening modern rehabilitation centers for service members and veterans in all regions, like the one operating in Borodianka, Kyiv region," Shmyhal said.

He added that a psychological assistance service was currently in place for veterans and their family members in Ukraine. At the same time, according to him, veterans receive compensation for scheduled dental care.

"The program of dental prosthetics has been expanded. Defenders can count on the installation of high-quality prostheses and their maintenance at the expense of the state," Shmyhal said.

In addition, he recalled that the state was increasing orders for training at universities of rehabilitation specialists and psychologists who will work with military personnel.

"Special attention is paid to an inclusive and barrier-free environment. I thank Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska for everything that has been done in this area. In particular, a respective national strategy has been adopted. An action plan for the next two years is being developed. I am convinced that we will be implementing these measures very actively and effectively," Shmyhal added.

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine