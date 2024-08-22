Techmediabreaks CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ: CISO) Reports On Successful Performance Of Edge Security Platform At Black Hat USA, DEF CON Events

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) CISO Global (NASDAQ: CISO) , an leader in proprietary software, managed cybersecurity, and compliance, is reporting the success of its artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered CISO Edge security platform, which was utilized at the 2024 annual Black Hat USA and DEF CON 32 in Las Vegas. According to the announcement, the Edge successfully blocked more than 87,000 unique within a six-hour period, with no successful breaches; last year the platform prevented more than 127,000 hack attempts during the event.

“Edge plays a vital role in coordinating multiple security solutions to maximize defense against attacks,” said CISO Global CEO David Jemmett in the press release.“Its continued strong performance at Black Hat and DEF CON underscores the effectiveness of a well-implemented, comprehensive security strategy.”

About CISO Global Inc.

CISO Global is a premier cybersecurity company specializing in comprehensive security solutions designed to protect organizations from a wide range of cyber threats. With a team of highly skilled professionals and a commitment to innovation, CISO Global delivers cutting-edge services and support to ensure the safety and integrity of its clients' digital assets. For more information about the company, visit .

