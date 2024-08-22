$7.8+ Billion Vascular Embolization Market: A Surge In Growth Driven By Innovation And Patient Preferences To 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Vascular Embolization Size, Share

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global vascular embolization market , valued at $3.7 billion in 2021, is projected to reach an impressive $7.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031. Vascular embolization, a minimally invasive procedure designed to restrict blood flow to specific areas, has become a critical tool in managing various medical conditions, particularly in oncology, neurology, urology, and gastrointestinal diseases. This technique allows physicians to control bleeding and target abnormal tissue growth while preserving normal blood flow in surrounding tissues.

Key Market Players

1 SYNTHES (J&J MEDICAL DEVICES)

2 CORPORATION

3 MEDICAL BALT

5 SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION

6 CORPORATION

7 MEDICAL

8 PLC

9 CORPORATION

10 LABORATORIES

Get a Sample Copy of this Report:

Key Market Drivers

Several factors are driving the robust growth of the vascular embolization market . One of the primary drivers is the rapid advancement in embolization products and procedures. The surge in research and development activities has led to the introduction of more sophisticated and effective embolization technologies, which are increasingly being preferred over traditional open surgeries due to their minimally invasive nature. This shift in patient preference is largely due to the benefits of quicker recovery times and reduced risks associated with minimally invasive procedures.

Additionally, the growing incidence of conditions such as liver cancer and hepatocellular carcinoma is expected to further fuel the demand for embolization procedures. As these diseases become more prevalent, the need for effective, minimally invasive treatments will continue to rise, creating new opportunities for market growth.

Challenges and Opportunities

Despite the promising outlook, the vascular embolization market faces several challenges. The high cost of procedures and potential complications associated with embolization can be significant barriers to market expansion. However, these challenges are counterbalanced by the untapped potential in emerging economies, where the healthcare infrastructure is rapidly developing. Governments in these regions are increasingly investing in healthcare, and the medical tourism industry is flourishing, creating fertile ground for market growth.

Moreover, technological advancements in embolization plugs and non-invasive vascular occlusion procedures are expected to improve success rates, further driving market expansion. As healthcare providers and patients alike recognize the benefits of these innovations, the demand for vascular embolization is likely to increase, particularly in regions with developing healthcare systems.

Market Segmentation

The vascular embolization market is segmented by product, application, and end-users:

.By Product: The market is divided into embolic agents and embolization devices. Embolic agents include liquid embolic agents and microspheres, while embolization devices encompass coils, detachable balloons, embolic plugs, and support devices. The embolic agents segment currently dominates the market and is expected to maintain the highest CAGR due to the wide availability of products and frequent new product launches.

.By Application: The market is categorized into oncology, peripheral vascular diseases, urology and nephrology, neurology, and others. The neurology segment led the market in 2021, primarily due to the increasing incidence of brain aneurysms. However, the oncology segment is expected to experience the highest growth rate from 2022 to 2031, driven by the rising number of cancer cases.

.By End User: The market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. Hospitals and clinics held the largest market share in 2021 and are expected to continue leading the market, fueled by the increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures in treating oncology, neurology, and nephrology disorders.

Regional Analysis

North America dominated the global vascular embolization market in 2021, benefiting from a strong healthcare infrastructure and a high preference for minimally invasive procedures. This region is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2031. The growth in this region is driven by an increase in chronic diseases, rising healthcare expenditures, and the rapid development of healthcare infrastructure.

Enquire Before Buying:

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.