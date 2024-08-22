Heritage Distilling Co. Toasts Return Of Washington Spirits Month™

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual September celebration to showcase award-winning distilled spirits at participating retailers statewide

GIG HARBOR, Wash., Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Distilling Company , Inc. ("HDC" or "Heritage"), a leading craft distiller of innovative premium brands, today announced the return of Washington Spirits MonthTM 2024, a month-long celebration in September dedicated to showcasing the diversity, quality, and innovation of Washington's distilled spirits industry.



This annual initiative aims to support the continued growth of Washington-based spirits brands and highlight the state's rich tradition of producing some of the finest distilled spirits in the United States.

“Highlighting Washington's more than 100 craft distilleries, Washington Spirits MonthTM elevates local brands and fosters a deeper appreciation for the craftsmanship that goes into each bottle,” said Justin Stiefel CEO and cofounder of Heritage.“This initiative not only supports our local economy but also strengthens the sense of community among distillers, retailers, on-premise operators and consumers. We invite everyone to join us in this tribute and discover the exceptional spirits that Washington has to offer."

For businesses interested in participating, the Washington Spirits MonthTM website features a "Join Us" link where those connected to the spirits industry - distilleries, restaurants, liquor stores, hotels, resorts and more - can submit profiles to be featured on the site and take part in activations.

Inspired by Washington Wine and Beer Months, Stiefel collaborated with Governor Jay Inslee's office to secure an official proclamation announcing September as Washington Spirits MonthTM, in 2023. HDC spearheaded the initiative through trademarking efforts, branding, and engaging with local distillers, accounts and distributors to participate. With an increasing preference for local products in the adult beverage space, it's notable that local spirits currently account for less than 1% of the spirits category in Washington grocery chains. Washington Spirits MonthTM seeks to expand the presence of local spirits, capitalizing on these growing consumer trends.

For more information about Washington Spirits MonthTM, to see the ever growing list of participating distillers, retailers, restaurants, bars, and hotels, and to learn about new events around this cause, please visit .

About Heritage Distilling Company, Inc.

Heritage Distilling Company, Inc.®, founded in 2011 by Justin and Jennifer Stiefel, is among the premier independent craft distilleries in the United States offering a variety of whiskeys, vodkas, gins, and rums produced mainly from local, sustainably sourced ingredients. Heritage has been the most awarded craft distillery in North America by the American Distilling Institute for ten years in a row out of nearly 3,000 craft distilleries. To accelerate its national wholesale distribution growth strategy, Heritage founded the Tribal Beverage Network (TBN) to collaborate with Native American tribes and develop Heritage-branded distilleries, brands, and tasting rooms and to develop brands unique to the tribes, to serve patrons of tribal casinos and entertainment venues, creating compelling social and economic benefits for participating tribal communities while allowing the tribes another channel through which to exercise tribal sovereignty. Heritage operates two production distilleries in Washington and Oregon and five tasting rooms, including Gig Harbor, Tumwater, and Roslyn, Washington, and two tasting rooms in Eugene, Oregon.

