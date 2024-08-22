Two Cities Of Azerbaijan And Uzbekistan Become Fraternal
The Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan business forum is a useful platform
for diversifying our cooperation, Azernews
reports, citing Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov.
"During the state visit of the President of Azerbaijan to
Uzbekistan, we participated in the Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan business
forum in Tashkent. Together with my colleague, Laziz Kudratov,
Uzbekistan's Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade, we
discussed our joint activities in sectors such as agriculture,
tourism, construction, pharmaceuticals, and the automotive industry
within the framework of the Roadmap for expanding trade-economic
and investment cooperation between the two countries for
2024-2025.
At the business forum, there was also an exchange of signed
documents on cooperation in the fields of energy, education,
logistics, and construction, as well as on expanding cooperation
between Baku and Tashkent and establishing sister city relations
between Quba and Jizzakh, and Beylagan and Shakhrisabz. These
documents are of great importance in expanding cooperation and
strengthening multifaceted partnerships between our countries," the
minister noted.
