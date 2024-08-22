Comments by Blinken have drawn sharp criticism

(MENAFN) Recent comments by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken have drawn sharp criticism for their impact on the ongoing negotiations between Israel and Palestine. According to sources cited by the Hebrew newspaper *Yedioth Ahronoth*, Blinken’s endorsement of a proposal from Israeli Prime has significantly impeded the peace talks.



The sources allege that Blinken’s backing of Netanyahu’s position has been interpreted as a move that undermines the negotiations. His support is seen as aligning with Netanyahu’s stance, which is strongly opposed by Palestinian leaders, including Egypt and Hamas. This perceived alignment is believed to have compromised efforts to find a mutually acceptable compromise.



The frustration within the Israeli negotiating team has been palpable, as they view Blinken’s comments as detrimental to the prospects of reaching a successful agreement. The Israeli team’s disappointment highlights the broader impact of Blinken’s statements on the negotiation process.



Blinken’s optimism about the negotiations appears to be influenced by domestic political considerations in the United States. Hebrew Channel 12 reported that Blinken’s focus on blaming Hamas for the lack of progress has been seen as exacerbating the situation and diminishing the chances of reaching a deal.



In a rebuttal, the Hebrew newspaper *Haaretz* quoted an American source who contested the portrayal of Blinken’s remarks. This source argued that Blinken’s statements misrepresented the negotiation dynamics and inadvertently empowered Netanyahu to adopt a more extreme position, thereby hindering the progress of the talks.



Overall, Blinken’s recent remarks are viewed as having significantly impacted the negotiation landscape, contributing to a deteriorated situation and reducing the likelihood of a successful agreement due to the perceived endorsement of Netanyahu’s controversial proposal.

MENAFN22082024000045015687ID1108589451