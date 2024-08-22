Gaza Strip endures severe escalation in violence

(MENAFN) The Gaza Strip is enduring a severe escalation in violence as Israeli military operations have intensified, resulting in a dramatic increase in casualties. This morning, a series of Israeli and shelling targeted various locations across the region, leading to widespread devastation.



In the central Gaza Strip, the Maghazi refugee camp was hit particularly hard. Israeli shelling struck the Dabaki family's home, killing three Palestinian civilians and injuring four others. This bombardment was part of a broader wave of that also saw heavy artillery fire impacting areas east of Deir al-Balah.



The violence continued unabated throughout the early hours of the day. An assault on an apartment in the Tal al-Zaatar area of the Jabalia refugee camp, located in northern Gaza, resulted in the deaths of multiple civilians, including women and children. In another tragic incident, an Israeli airstrike targeted a residence belonging to the Abu Daqqa family in the southeastern part of Khan Yunis, where a mother and her child were killed.



The morning's attacks did not end there. In Beit Lahia, also in northern Gaza, an Israeli shelling targeted the Hamouda family's home, resulting in the deaths of 11 people and causing numerous injuries.



The violence, which began on October 7th of the previous year, has led to a staggering humanitarian crisis. Medical sources report that the death toll in Gaza has now reached 40,223, with a substantial proportion of the deceased being children and women. Additionally, the number of injured individuals has risen to 92,981, with thousands more trapped under the rubble, awaiting rescue. The escalating conflict continues to highlight the urgent and worsening humanitarian situation in the region.

