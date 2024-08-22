Iran produces over 30M liters of Euro 4 gasoline daily

(MENAFN) Jalil Salari, the head of the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC), announced that Iran is currently producing over 30 million liters of Euro 4 and 70 million liters of Euro 5 gasoline daily. He highlighted the advancements across the country's refineries in enhancing the quality of gasoline, noting that achieving an octane rating of 90 is a key objective outlined in the Seventh National Development Plan for the company.



Salari elaborated on the recent developments at Shiraz Refinery, stating that with the implementation of its gasoline quality improvement plan, 71 percent of the country’s gasoline output will meet Euro 5 standards. Currently, Shiraz Refinery produces 1.6 million liters of gasoline daily, which will contribute to the Euro 5 category once the plan is fully operational, according to Shana.



With an average daily gasoline production of 105 million liters in the country, Salari pointed out that 70 percent of this total is now produced in compliance with Euro 5 environmental standards. Earlier in May, Majid Rajabi, the head of Imam Khomeini Oil Refining Company, had also announced that his company was preparing to produce gasoline meeting Euro 5 standards, with plans to introduce it to the market in limited quantities.



Despite the challenges posed by international sanctions, Iran remains committed to producing gasoline that adheres to Euro 5 standards. This commitment reflects the coordination between the National Iranian Oil Products Distribution and Refining Company and other relevant entities, underscoring the country's readiness to supply gasoline and diesel that meet high environmental standards.

