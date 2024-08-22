Hungary limits free housing for Ukrainians

(MENAFN) Hungary has implemented stricter regulations for Ukrainian refugees seeking government-funded accommodation, effective from Wednesday. Under the new policy, refugees from Ukrainian regions deemed not directly affected by the ongoing conflict with Russia are no longer eligible for free housing. This measure reflects a broader trend of increasing public dissatisfaction with refugee support amidst shortages in many EU countries.



Historically, Hungary has provided shelter and financial aid to Ukrainians fleeing the war, but rising public sentiment has led to scrutiny of this assistance. The Hungarian government will now regularly update a list of Ukrainian regions considered impacted by the conflict. As of the new rules, only areas in Western Ukraine are excluded from the list of regions considered affected.



Refugees arriving from unaffected regions will be given temporary accommodation financed by the Hungarian government rather than long-term free housing. However, certain vulnerable groups, including pregnant women, minors accompanied by legal guardians, individuals with disabilities, and the elderly, are exempt from these restrictions and will continue to receive full support.



The Hungarian Helsinki Committee, a pro-refugee NGO supported by organizations such as the Open Society Foundations founded by George Soros, has condemned the new rules as overly harsh. The organization warns that the changes could lead to hundreds of people, including ethnic Hungarians with dual citizenship, facing homelessness.



The situation is complicated by historical tensions between Hungary and Ukraine. Prior to the conflict, Budapest accused Kyiv of infringing on the rights of ethnic Hungarians in Ukraine through laws perceived as discriminatory. These laws restricted the use of minority languages in education and media. Conversely, Ukraine has criticized Hungary for alleged encroachments on its sovereignty through the issuance of dual citizenship to Ukrainians.



The new housing restrictions come amid ongoing debates about refugee policies and the balance between national resources and humanitarian aid in Europe.

MENAFN22082024000045015687ID1108589206