WHO says mpox is not another Covid

(MENAFN) The World Organization (WHO) has clarified that mpox, previously known as monkeypox, does not present the same level of public health threat as and will not trigger the same kind of widespread panic and lockdowns. Hans Kluge, the WHO's regional director for Europe, made these statements during a recent UN briefing, asserting that mpox's current status and response should be viewed distinctly from the global Covid-19 pandemic.



Earlier this month, the WHO designated mpox as a public health emergency of international concern, a classification previously applied to Covid-19 in early 2020. Despite this designation, Kluge emphasized that the situation with mpox does not warrant the severe measures seen during the Covid-19 crisis. The disease, which saw a mild variant known as Clade 2 spreading worldwide in 2022, has now been overshadowed by a more dangerous strain, Clade 1b. This more infectious variant has been linked to hundreds of deaths in central Africa and was recently detected in Sweden.



In his address, Kluge outlined that effective control of mpox relies on timely vaccination of affected regions, particularly in Africa, and vigilant monitoring of those infected. He reassured that the European region will not resort to lockdowns akin to those imposed during the Covid-19 pandemic. "Are we going to go into lockdown in the WHO European region, is it another Covid-19? The answer is clearly: 'no'," Kluge affirmed.



He highlighted the previous success in controlling mpox in Europe through targeted engagement with high-risk communities, particularly men who have sex with men. This proactive approach was pivotal in managing Clade 2. Kluge urged for a similar strategy to prevent a resurgence of panic and neglect regarding mpox.



Mpox, which shares similarities with the now-eradicated smallpox, is endemic in parts of west and central Africa. Its symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, and distinctive skin lesions. The disease was renamed mpox in late 2022 by the WHO to avoid the stigma associated with its former name.



The emphasis now is on ensuring that control measures are implemented effectively to prevent the spread of mpox, without inciting the extreme responses seen with Covid-19. The WHO’s stance reflects a focus on managing mpox through established health measures and community engagement rather than extensive lockdowns or panic-driven policies.

MENAFN22082024000045015687ID1108589168