(MENAFN) During a speech at the National Convention in Chicago, President Joe Biden sharply criticized his predecessor, Donald Trump, accusing him of being unfit for the role of Commander-in-Chief due to his alleged subservience to authoritarian leaders. Biden’s remarks came as he urged voters to support Vice President Kamala Harris in the upcoming November election.



In his address, Biden referenced a controversial story about allegedly denigrating World War I veterans buried in Europe as “suckers and losers.” He used this anecdote to underscore his argument that someone with such disrespectful views is incapable of effectively leading the U.S. military. Biden emphasized that no President should ever show deference to dictators, contrasting his own stance with what he described as Trump’s acquiescence to Russian President Vladimir Putin.



Trump's presidency marked a significant shift from the foreign policies of his Democratic predecessor, Barack Obama. Trump’s administration was noted for approving military aid to Ukraine, a move that heightened tensions with Russia. This aid was part of a broader strategy that clashed with Moscow’s objections to NATO’s expansion, which Russia had attempted to address through a proposal to freeze NATO enlargement. Washington rejected Russia’s demands, asserting that it would not allow Moscow to dictate the membership of the alliance.



As Trump campaigns for re-election, he has promised to end the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which began in February 2022 during Biden’s presidency. Trump’s plan reportedly includes leveraging U.S. aid to Ukraine to push for concessions from Russia. In contrast, Biden has pledged to continue supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression “for as long as it takes” to achieve a decisive victory.



Biden's comments reflect ongoing partisan debates about U.S. foreign policy and leadership, underscoring the stark differences between his approach and that of Trump.

