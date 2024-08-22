Doctor's Best Introduces New Line Of Supplements: For Women, From Women

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

A Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doctor's Best is excited to announce the launch of its new Women's Collection – a range of supplements specifically designed to support women's at every stage of life. Created for women, from women, this collection is a testament to Doctor's Best's commitment to providing science-backed, high-quality supplements.

Understanding the unique nutritional needs of women, the Doctor's Best team has carefully formulated each product to address specific concerns. From digestive health to heart support, hair, skin, and nails, sleep, and perimenopause or menopause support, this collection offers comprehensive solutions.

Key highlights of the Women's Collection include:



Women's Digestive Probiotic Prebiotic: A blend of probiotics, prebiotics, and cranberry to support gut health and urinary tract wellness.

Women's Heart Complex: A combination of CoQ10, Vitamin K2, Grape Seed, and Flaxseed Omega-3s to nourish the heart and cardiovascular system.

Women's Hair, Skin, & Nails: Featuring a proprietary blend of ingredients like OptiMSM, KeraGLO, and Hyaluronic Acid to promote beauty from within.

Women's Beauty Sleep: A relaxing formula with magnesium, hyaluronic acid, L-theanine, melatonin, hops, and lemon balm to support restful sleep. Women's Menopause Support: A blend of Novasoy, Black Cohosh, and Chasteberry to help manage hot flashes and other perimenopause and menopausal symptoms.



Doctor's Best is dedicated to empowering women to take charge of their health. By providing science-based supplements tailored to their specific needs, they aim to help women thrive at every stage of life. Check out the collection today at Amazon, iHerb and DoctorsBest.com .

Contact email: ...