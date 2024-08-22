When The Democratic National Committee Needed Wheelchairs And Scooters For Its Delegates They Called Mobility City

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mobility City Holdings, Inc., is the premier provider of mobility equipment sales, repairs, and rentals to mobility impaired persons.

At the DNC 2024, Mobility City delivered wheelchairs and scooters for delegates to stay independent and get around the United Center in Chicago.

Local Mobility City of Greyslake IL franchise owners Kevin and Leann Pignone

Mobility City was contracted and delivered over 100 wheelchairs and scooters to the United Center for DNC delegates to get around the Convention floor.

BOCA RATON, FL, US, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mobility City Holdings is proud to announce the Democratic National Committee (DNC) has contracted with us to provide wheelchairs and scooters to help delegates from across the USA remain independent during the Convention in Chicago. This contract for equipment underscores Mobility City's commitment to enhancing accessibility and ensuring that all delegates can participate fully in this significant national event."We are honored to be called upon to serve this historic event and contribute to its success by providing top-notch mobility equipment and services." said local franchise owner Kevin Pignone, Mobility City of Greys Lake IL. "In addition to providing the equipment, Mobility City's technicians trained floor personnel on its operation, further insuring that delegates received clean equipment, ready to use, with the proper instruction on the safe use of these medical devices." he said.Convention leaders at DNC recognized the importance of providing reliable accessibility solutions to their delegates and called upon Mobility City to provide our services. The company supplied 40 wheelchairs and over 60 scooters, tailored to help delegates get around inside of the massive United Center."Our franchise located in Grey's Lake IL facilitated the equipment setup and delivery to the DNC convention held in Chicago at the United Center. Helping every delegate, regardless of mobility challenges, navigate the convention floor with ease and comfort is our goal," said Diane Baratta, CEO of Mobility City Holdings, Inc."Our technicians are standing by to ensure that the mobility equipment is maintained to the highest standards and that every delegate is confident and secure using it." said Vincent Baratta, COO of Mobility City Holdings. "We are dedicated to delivering exceptional service and support to convention participants, and mobility impaired persons across America."The contract with the DNC convention comes on the heels of a successful contract with the Republican National Committee 's (RNC) convention just concluded in Milwaukee. "These contracts highlight Mobility City's growing reputation as the trusted provider of mobility solutions and our ability to handle large-scale events with professionalism and expertise," said Diane Baratta, CEO, Mobility City Holdings, Inc. "We look forward to many more."About Mobility City Holdings:Mobility City Holdings Inc is the leading network of showrooms for mobility equipment repairs, rentals, and sales. With a focus on enhancing independence and quality of life for the millions of people with mobility challenges, Mobility City offers a wide range of products and services to meet the diverse needs of its customers.One hundred percent woman owned, Mobility City franchise locations from New York to California and Boise to Boca Raton handle mobility products including stair lifts, hospital beds, lift out chairs, wheelchairs, power chairs, mobility scooters and ramps.With over 40 years of experience in the homecare equipment industry, the company's Technicians are experts at delivering services on-site from a mobile workshop on wheels for those who can't get to the showroom. Mobility City also services senior communities, assisted livings, nursing homes, hospitals, and the physically impaired at home.Mobility City Holdings, Inc., headquarters are located at 1200 Yamato Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33431. For more information about Mobility City, and the location nearest to you, please visit .

FJ Holding

Mobility City Holdings, Inc.

+1 561-300-4100

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube

Instagram

Mobility City Explained in 30 Seconds

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.