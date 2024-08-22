Pet Shipping Service Market Size, Share, Trends 2024-2032

(MENAFN- Meridian Consultants) The Reports and Insights, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Pet Shipping Service Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global Pet Shipping Service Market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.



Report Highlights:



How big is the Pet Shipping Service Market?



The global pet shipping service market size reached US$ 410.2 million in 2023. Looking forward, Reports and Insights expects the market to reach US$ 609.6 million in 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during 2024-2032.



What are Pet Shipping Service?



Pet Shipping Services are logistics industries that facilitate the comfortable and safe transportation of pets of every shape and sizes, and provided to families who are relocating or travel from one region or country to another with professionally designed travel crates or shelters that meet airline standards. Additionally, these companies contribute with the paperwork, such as import/export permits, health certificates, and other documents required by authorities. Furthermore, pet shipping services play a vital role in ensuring the safe transportation of pets across various distance. They offer a range of options, including air and ground transportation, ensuring that pets can accompany their owners wherever they go.



What are the growth prospects and trends in the Pet Shipping Service industry?



The Pet Shipping Service market growth is driven by several trends and factors. Firstly, the growing number of households owning pets rising the demand for pet-related amenities, including transportation that leads to demand for services that prioritize that comfort, and health of pets, particularly in urban zones. They offer additional services such as health checks, pet insurance during transit, and door-to-door service, routine authorization, and veterinary documentation assistance as well. Moreover, the increase in relocation of people for work or other reasons, the demand for pet shipping services has grown with the safe and comfortable transportation while moving across borders. Overall, owing to the growing number of pet owners, increased global mobility, and a focus on ensuring the safety and well-being of pets during transit driving the demands the pet shipping service market growth.



What is included in market segmentation?



The report has segmented the market into the following categories:



By Type:



Cat

Dog

Others



By Application:



Personal

Commercial



By Destination:



Domestic

International



By Mode of Transport:



Air

Land

Water



Market Segmentation by Region:



North America:



United States

Canada



Europe:



Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Poland

BENELUX

NORDIC

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific:



China

Japan

India

South Korea

ASEAN

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America:



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa:



Saudi Arabia

South Africa

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA



Who are the key players operating in the industry?



The report covers the major market players including:



Air Animal Pet Movers

Animal Airways

International Pet and Animal Transportation Association (IPATA)

PetRelocation

Animal Land Pet Movers

World Care Pet Transport

Airpets America

Happy Tails Travel

Pet Express

Starwood Animal Transport Services

Pet Air Carrier



