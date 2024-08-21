Construction Tech Startup Revolutionizing Fence Industry Shop Drawings

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The easiest way to generate professional fence shop drawings.

Online fence shop drawing tool requires zero CAD skills or software.

UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- There are hundreds of thousands of fence companies in the United States, and the vast majority do not have the in-house capability to generate professional fence shop drawings. This means that most fence companies either have to outsource or try to get by with low-quality drawings. DrawAFence , a brand-new construction tech startup, aims to change that."We realized that we could create an e-commerce-like experience for our clients by building a library of professionally drawn fence and gate drawings and then giving them an easy-to-use form-based system to generate a specification." Says founder and long-time fence industry professional Tamara Aspeling. "Instead of taking hours and costing hundreds of dollars or more, fence estimators and project managers can create professional drawings ready for submissions with bids, quotes or closeout documents."Since not having professional fence and gate shop drawings can cost fence companies large projects or hold up final payments on projects, this is not only a time and money saver for those companies but solves a genuine problem that is common throughout the industry. "We've been generating fence shop drawings for decades, and even when you know what you're doing, it can take hours per drawing." Adds Aspeling. "Since most draftspeople don't know how fences are built or specified, it usually takes a lot longer for them, and that also drives up the cost."DrawAFence is currently live in BETA mode while the team behind the service continues to build their library of standard fence drawings, and there's a one-day free trial for potential users who want to test drive the system. It's also a subscription-based service, so instead of paying for each drawing they need, fence companies can pay one low monthly fee and generate unlimited drawings as and when they require them. "Our goal is to make professional fence and gate shop drawings accessible for everyone." Says Aspeling. "So we've not only made it easy for anyone to create them in minutes, but we've also priced our service at less than what fence companies would pay for an hour of professional drafting - and they can generate hundreds of drawings for that low monthly fee."Unlike using supplier or manufacturer-generated shop drawings, which contain that company's branding and contact information, drawings from DrawAFence are entirely user-branded. "Every drawing you generate on DrawAFence includes your company and contact information as well as your client and project information. So you're not marketing someone else's company on every drawing, and every drawing you send is another opportunity to market your company."DrawAFence is currently available in the United States and includes shop drawing generators for chain link fences and gates, wood fences and gates, vinyl fences and gates, ornamental fences and gates, farm fences and gates, and welded mesh fences and gates. Users also have access to a "request a drawing " service, which allows them to suggest additional drawing generators they'd like to see added to the tool, and the team also offers custom drawing services for more complex projects. "During the BETA phase of our launch, we're inviting all fence industry professionals who need shop drawings to try out the site and tell us what they like, what they don't, and what they'd like us to add. We want to make this tool as useful as possible for everyone in the industry."As a responsive web-based tool, DrawAFence can be used on any computer, laptop, smartphone, or tablet. The team is working on Android and Apple apps, which should be released soon.

