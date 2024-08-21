No Changes On Border With Belarus - Border Guards

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The situation on the border with Belarus remains unchanged as no amassing of Belarusian military equipment or personnel is being observed.

This was stated by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, who spoke in a comment to Ukrinform.

"The situation on the border with the Republic of Belarus has not changed. The situation is constantly monitored by all elements of our Defense Forces," the spokesman said.

Ukraine poses no threat to Belarus, the spokesman emphasized, adding that as long as Belarus remains under Russia's influence, the border will be seen as a threat so Ukraine's forces will retain focus on the area.

Expert:' statements about deployment of aviation and air defence near border with Ukraine are

"What and how is happening on the other side of the border, of course, is also monitored by our intelligence. Our forces are ready to respond to any changes. At the same time, we hope for the common sense on the Belarusian side, for them to stop playing along with Russia and not go along with the Kremlin," emphasized Demchenko.

As reported, on August 18, Aleksander Lukashenko of Belarus claimed he had ordered a third of its army to deploy toward the border with Ukraine, adding that 120,000 Ukrainian soldiers have allegedly deployed on the other side of the border.

Subsequently, AP reported that Belarus deployed aviation and air defense units at the border with Ukraine. The commander of the Belarusian air defense forces, Major General Andrey Lukyanovich, announced on national television the deployment of anti-aircraft missile systems and e-warfare capabilities in what he said was a "significant reinforcement."

In a comment to Ukrinform, Yaroslav Chornohor, chief of the Program of Russian and Belarusian Studies at the Ukrainian Prism think tank, expressed the opinion that the statements coming from Belarus are part of a psyop.