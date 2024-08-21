KFF: Team Dealing With Jabirya Building Collapse

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 21 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Fire Force (KFF) said on Wednesday a six-storey building in Jabriay area collapsed while being demolished.

A KFF team rushed immediately to the site of the building as soon as a report was received to deal with the matter, KFF and public relations department said in a statement to KUNA.

The team is in search of trapped persons under the rubble of the collapsed building, it added. (end)

hmd







MENAFN21082024000071011013ID1108586404