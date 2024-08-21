KFF: Team Dealing With Jabirya Building Collapse
KUWAIT, Aug 21 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Fire Force (KFF) said on Wednesday a six-storey building in Jabriay area collapsed while being demolished.
A KFF team rushed immediately to the site of the building as soon as a report was received to deal with the matter, KFF media and public relations department said in a statement to KUNA.
The team is in search of trapped persons under the rubble of the collapsed building, it added. (end)
