Pacific Air Cargo Helps Give A Shepherd A Second Chance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pacific Air Cargo Logo

Nutmeg in Foster Care in California

Nutmeg getting ready for her home in Hawaii

Shipping Nutmeg, a one-year-old German Shepard to her new forever home in Hawaii

- Tanja Janfruechte, Pacific Air Cargo CEO and animal-loverHONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pacific Air Cargo (PAC) has stepped up to assist in the transportation of a beautiful German Shepherd that spent over a month in a high-kill shelter growing closer by the day to her imminent euthanasia date. She was ultimately given a lifesaving second chance through the power of collective compassion and effective rescue coordination.Nutmeg's ordeal began as a stray in Palmdale, CA. She was housed in a shelter for 36 days as she waited for someone to adopt her. As the euthanasia deadline loomed, her situation was becoming critical. Shelters are overwhelmed by an unprecedented influx of owner surrenders, strays, and dangerously low adoption rates. On any given day, more than 200 German Shepherds are listed in the Los Angeles County Animal Control's database, reflecting the severe crisis that dogs like Nutmeg face. This represents a mere fraction of the countless animals in need across Los Angeles County, highlighting the broader, ongoing crisis affecting the state.Silke and Alan, a compassionate couple in Hawaii who had recently lost their cherished dog to an inoperable spinal tumor, came across Nutmeg's plea for help. Though initially unaware of Nutmeg's location, the couple was deeply moved by her story and grew increasingly concerned as her euthanasia deadline approached. Desperate for help, Silke reached out to a rescue volunteer friend to explore potential solutions for saving Nutmeg's life.That volunteer, recognizing the couple's dedication and urgency, quickly connected them with Maraya Pierro, the founder of Rescue Kitties of Hawai'i (RKH). Because of the grave overpopulation of abandoned and feral felines and the shortage of quality homes in Hawaii, Rescue Kitties of Hawai'i has sought alternate homing options. They developed a long-standing and fruitful partnership with Pacific Air Cargo (PAC), having successfully transported over 2,000 cats and kittens to the mainland for adoption into loving homes.If anyone knew how to safely transport animals across the Pacific Ocean to a promised and safe forever home, it would be Maraya. Learning of the couple's commitment to Nutmeg, Maraya leveraged her extensive network of rescue contacts to help save this dog. A swift and coordinated effort unfolded among dedicated rescuers with strong ties in California. The crucial step in saving Nutmeg's life was securing her release from the shelter. Lisa Korell, President of Shepherd's Paw Animal Rescue (SPARI), was approached by Team Nutmeg for assistance.Shepherd's Paw Animal Rescue (SPARI), based in California, is dedicated to saving lives and finding permanent homes for dogs in need. Despite facing overwhelming demand, Lisa promptly arranged Nutmeg's 'freedom ride' from the shelter, offering crucial interim care until a foster home could be arranged. Meanwhile, volunteers from Rescue Kitties of Hawai'i managed the logistical aspects of Nutmeg's paperwork, veterinary needs, transport arrangements, and fundraising efforts.As Nutmeg neared her new beginning in Hawaii, slated for August 21, 2024, Pacific Air Cargo (PAC) graciously offered to support the efforts and cover Nutmeg's flight costs. Thanks to many generous donors and dedicated individuals on the ground, Nutmeg's rescue and upcoming journey to Hawaii stand as a testament to a life saved. Her story vividly illustrates the profound impact of collective compassion and unwavering determination. Nutmeg embodies the hope and promise of a well-deserved second chance at life.“PAC People are truly pet people, so we're pleased to support the monumental efforts and collaboration it has taken to save Nutmeg,” said Tanja Janfruechte, Pacific Air Cargo CEO and animal-lover.“We are overjoyed that she has found a loving home in Hawaii.”To learn more about Pacific Air Cargo, our services and how PAC Gives Back, go to pacificaircargoAbout Pacific Air CargoFounded in 2000, Pacific Air Cargo (PAC) provides exclusive Boeing 747-400F six days a week express air cargo services connecting major mainland gateways to Los Angeles (LAX) and the Hawaii destinations of Honolulu (HNL), Kauai (LIH), Maui (OGG), Hilo (ITO), and Kona (KOA), and weekly services to Pago Pago (PPG-American Samoa) and Guam (GUM). Pacific Air Cargo CEO, Tanja Janfruechte and her professional, friendly team have had a long and respected history of reliable, on-time service to the air freight markets in Hawaii, the United States mainland, and throughout the Pacific.About Rescue Kitties of Hawai'iRescue Kitties of Hawai'i is a nonprofit organization devoted to rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming cats and dogs in need. By partnering with various organizations, Rescue Kitties of Hawai'i works tirelessly to improve the lives of animals and secure loving forever homes for them. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and for those who would like to help the mission of Rescue Kitties of Hawaii and donate to save the lives of these beautiful cats and kittens, please go to rescuekittiesofhawaii.About Shepherd's Paw Animal Rescue (SPARI)Shepherd's Paw Animal Rescue is a dedicated nonprofit organization focused on rescuing and rehabilitating German Shepherds and other animals in need. Committed to providing care, finding homes, and advocating for animal welfare, Shepherd's Paw is a cornerstone of California's rescue efforts. To support their mission, please visit spari, consider volunteering or donating, or follow them on Facebook.# # #

Paul Skellon

Pacific Air Cargo

+1 808-321-1600

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.