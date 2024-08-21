GARLAND ISD GOES ALL OUT WITH HELLAS INSTALLED FIELDS FOR FOOTBALL, BASEBALL, SOFTBALL, AND TRACK

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GARLAND, Texas, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Garland Independent School District is elevating its sports facilities with newly installed football, baseball, and softball fields by Hellas Construction. Homer B. Johnson and Williams Stadium now boast Matrix Helix® synthetic turf, alongside the practice fields for Naaman Forest High School, Rowlett High School, and Sachse High School. Garland High School, Lakeview Centennial High School, North Garland High School, and South Garland High School also have Matrix Helix synthetic turf at the two main stadiums for their home games, paired with a Cushdrain® and Ecotherm® infill.

Hellas has installed Matrix Helix® synthetic turf at Homer B. Johnson Stadium and Williams Stadium plus Naaman Forest High School, Sachse High School and Rowlett High School. Hellas also installed Major Play® synthetic turf at each of one these high schools' baseball and softball fields on campus plus V300 epiQ tracks®.

Hellas installed Major Play® synthetic turf at Naaman Forest High School baseball and softball fields. Thermoblend® infill was installed by Hellas as well to help reduce field temperatures by 20-30 degrees compared to traditional infill products.

Naaman Forest High School in Garland ISD with Major Play® synthetic turf and Thermoblend® infill by Hellas.

Sachse High School in Garland ISD with Hellas' trifecta of a Major Play® synthetic turf softball field and a Matrix Helix® multi-purpose field surrounded by a V300 epiQ track® all manufactured and installed by Hellas.

Hellas installed Matrix Helix® synthetic turf at Homer B. Johnson Stadium in Garland ISD along with Ecotherm® infill.

Rowlett High School with Hellas' Matrix Helix® synthetic turf at their multi-purpose field with a V300 epiQ track® at the stadium, where the Eagles perform.

Williams Stadium in Garland ISD is a multi-purpose field with Matrix Helix® synthetic turf and Ecotherm® infill.

"Cushdrain really absorbs the impact and helps reduce concussions," Garland ISD Exec. Director of Athletics Ron Griffen.

Executive Director of Athletics at Garland ISD, Ron Griffen, praises the benefits of the Cushdrain below the surface, emphasizing its impact absorption and concussion-reducing properties. "The Cushdrain really absorbs the impact and also helps reduce concussions." The Cushdrain also enhances field drainage after inclement weather, ensuring gameplay is not delayed.

The Ecotherm infill, installed by Hellas at all five football fields in Garland ISD, plays a crucial role in maintaining field temperatures up to 30 degrees cooler than traditional infill products. Hellas installed V300 epiQ tracks® at each Garland ISD campus facility. EpiQ tracks have eco-friendly, non-petroleum-based materials used in the poured in place multi-layers application of polyurethane and rubber granules.

Major Play® synthetic turf has been installed at the baseball and softball fields at Naaman Forest, Sachse, and Rowlett. Major Play turf looks and plays like natural grass, marking a significant upgrade for Garland ISD. Superintendent Dr. Ricardo Lopez says it's the first time Garland ISD has played baseball and softball home games on synthetic turf.

The Major Play Matrix Helix turf system, celebrated for its optimal cleat interaction, stable footing, and excellent shock absorption, has been well-received by players and staff alike, ensuring a safe and top-quality playing experience. The helix-shaped curled monofilament fibers securely hold the infill in place, eliminating concerns of migration and splashing. Additionally, Thermoblend® infill by Hellas helps reduce field temperatures by up to 30 degrees compared to traditional infill products, further optimizing playing conditions.

The opening ceremonies at Naaman Forrest were a highlight this past season with Hellas Vice President of Business Development, Randy Bullock, joining GISD representatives to inaugurate the fields. "The quality of the turf is second to none," says Lopez. "The beautiful part was the kids and parents smiling ear to ear," which really emphasized the positive impact on the Garland ISD community. Lopez said he was excited for the players, who got to play on these beautiful fields. "They know it was a long time coming and they deserved it," according to Lopez.

For more information on the turf installations in Garland ISD visit the following video links.





About Hellas Construction : Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Hellas is a premier sports services company dedicated to delivering superior solutions to communities and institutions worldwide. With over 20 years of experience, Hellas provides innovative products and services for K-12, collegiate, and professional sports teams, aiming to exceed client expectations through cutting-edge technology and expertise. For more information, please visit .

About Garland ISD : Headquartered in the Harris Hill Administration Building in Garland, Texas, Garland ISD extends from the Dallas city limits, northeast to the county line serving parts of the communities of Garland, Rowlett, and Sachse. Small portions of Dallas and Wylie are served by Garland ISD as well.

The district encompasses approximately 100 square miles with a student enrollment of 56,459 students, GISD is currently the fourth largest school district in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and is thirteenth largest district in the state of Texas. Garland High School, the district's first high school, is more than one hundred years old.

