China’s yuan shows strengthening against US dollar on Wednesday

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the central parity rate of the Chinese currency, the renminbi (or yuan), saw an increase of 18 pips, reaching a rate of 7.1307 against the US dollar. This adjustment, reported by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System, highlights the ongoing variability in currency exchange rates and reflects the latest market dynamics affecting the yuan’s value.



In the context of China’s spot foreign exchange market, the yuan is permitted to fluctuate within a daily range of 2 percent above or below its central parity rate. This range is designed to offer a controlled environment for currency trading, helping to mitigate excessive volatility and maintain relative stability in the foreign exchange market.



The central parity rate itself is calculated based on a weighted average of the prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day. This method ensures that the rate accurately represents a consensus view of market conditions and helps to provide a benchmark for currency trading throughout the day.



The determination of the central parity rate and the associated fluctuation limits are integral components of China’s foreign exchange policy. They play a crucial role in managing the yuan’s value on the international stage, influencing trade balances, and guiding investment decisions. By setting these parameters, China aims to balance currency stability with the need for flexibility in responding to global economic shifts.

MENAFN21082024000045015839ID1108585390