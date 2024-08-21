Doctors returned from Gaza call for US to impose immediate arms embargo on Israel

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, a group of doctors who recently returned from providing medical care in Gaza urged the Biden administration to impose an immediate arms embargo on Israel. These medical professionals, speaking at the National Convention in Chicago, expressed their deep concerns about the ongoing conflict and its devastating impact on civilians in the Gaza Strip. Dr. Tammy Abughanim, one of the doctors, emphasized the dire conditions faced by Gazans, stating that the war has made daily life nearly impossible for civilians. She shared that during her trip, Gazans expressed a profound sense of urgency, underscoring the need for immediate action to alleviate their suffering.



Dr. Abughanim and her colleagues highlighted the severe challenges they face in providing medical care amid the conflict. She described how the falling bombs and targeted violence against civilians, including children, have rendered their work extremely difficult. The physicians argue that the United States, by continuing to support Israel, is complicit in the bloodshed and destruction occurring in Gaza. They contend that an arms embargo is crucial to halting the violence and allowing medical professionals to perform their duties effectively.



Dr. Feroze Sidhwa, another doctor who spoke at the press conference, recounted harrowing experiences from his time in Gaza between March and April. He described witnessing genocidal violence, including the systematic destruction of entire neighborhoods and the devastating impact on children and families. Sidhwa highlighted the tragic scenes he observed, such as mothers struggling to feed their babies with contaminated water due to severe malnutrition. He criticized the use of American weapons in these attacks and argued that an arms embargo on Israel is a necessary step to address these issues.



Sidhwa also read a letter from Mark Perlmutter, a Jewish-American doctor who had accompanied him on his trip but could not attend the press conference. The letter expressed deep concern about the cruelty inflicted upon Gaza's population, particularly children, and questioned how such suffering could be allowed to continue. The doctors collectively argue that imposing an arms embargo is not a radical measure but a critical response to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

MENAFN21082024000045015839ID1108585314