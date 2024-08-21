NCLT approves ICICI Securities delisting

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai, has today approved the delisting of ICICI Securities from bourses.

The division bench of Justice Virendra Singh G. Bisht and a technical member Prabhat Kumar, while approving the scheme in an oral order, also dismissed objections filed by Quantum Mutual Fund and a minority shareholder, Manu Rishi Gupta. The details of the order are likely to be uploaded soon.

In June 2023, ICICI Securities announced a plan to delist its shares from the stock exchanges and eventually become a wholly-owned subsidiary of its parent, ICICI Bank. The scheme offers 67 shares of ICICI Bank to shareholders of ICICI Securities for every 100 shares they held.

However, a minority shareholder Manu Rishi Gupta, who holds 0.002% of ICICI Securities, and Quantum Mutual Fund with a 0.08% stake, opposed the delisting separately, claiming that the swap ratio was unfavourable to minority shareholders. However, NCLT dismissed their objections and upheld the scheme which was previously approved by 93.8% shareholders of ICICI Securities.

While challenging the objections ICICI Securities argued that the two applications filed against the company’s proposed delisting were in complete derogation of the principle of shareholder democracy. It also argued that the applicants have no locus standi whatsoever as the proviso to Section 230(4) of the Companies Act demands that any objection to a scheme of arrangement under Section 230 of the Act shall be made only by persons either holding at least 10% of equity or 5% of debt.





