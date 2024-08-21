World Health Organization advocates for strategic approach to combating mpox

(MENAFN) The World Organization (WHO) has advocated for a strategic approach to combating mpox, recommending "targeted vaccination" rather than mass vaccination campaigns in areas where the virus has been detected. According to WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris, the emphasis should be on targeted vaccination where mpox transmission is occurring, rather than broad-scale immunization efforts. This approach is based on the premise that controlling mpox is more manageable compared to the more extensive challenges posed by COVID-19.



Harris highlighted the global concern regarding the mpox virus, noting that it exists in two genetic types: Clade 1 and Clade 2. She expressed particular apprehension about the newer strain, Clade 1b, which emerged last year. This strain is noted for its rapid transmission and higher fatality rate, especially among children, which raises significant concerns.



The WHO spokeswoman pointed out that the mpox virus has shown a concerning increase in cases, with 2024 already surpassing the previous year’s numbers. The virus has been particularly active in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and has spread to neighboring countries such as Burundi, Rwanda, Uganda, and Kenya. The fatality rate has been observed to be around 3 percent, with even higher rates among vulnerable populations like small children and individuals displaced by conflict.



Harris also emphasized that there is currently no specific antiviral treatment for mpox, and management involves symptomatic treatment. Those infected typically develop skin rashes and experience fevers, requiring medications to alleviate symptoms and prevent secondary infections. She underscored the importance of medical care and isolation for patients to effectively manage and contain the spread of the virus.

