Arab Bloc Underscores Coop. To Combat Natural Catastrophes

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 21 (KUNA) -- League of Arab States underscored on Wednesday importance of international and regional cooperation and the exchange of knowledge to effectively combat natural disasters.

League assistant secretary general for economic affairs, Ambassador Ali Al-Malki, addressed second ministerial congregation saying that Arab countries are facing a plethora of natural disasters including drought, desertification, sand storms, floods, forest fires, hurricanes, earthquakes, landslides, climate change, as well as manmade disasters.

Curbing such catastrophes should be a topmost priority, stated Al-Malki, to limit both economic and human losses.

He called the situation in Gaza Strip, the catastrophe of the century, saying that Israeli occupation has committed vile aggressions on Palestinian people, subjecting them to a series of horrific war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity.

In this regard, he affirmed the league's unwavering stance by Palestinian issue, as it has been Arabs focal case with repetitive demands of lifting siege, allowing in humanitarian aid and warning against forced eviction of Palestinians.

While the Arab bloc has been politically committed to combating disasters, more mechanisms of implementation are still needed especially in light of recent achievements, he added.

Al-Malki spoke of bloc's efforts in building regional and international partnerships, and contributing to boosting cooperation in the field, saying that efforts have culminated the 2030 Arab strategy.

The ministerial meeting aims to examine developments, present Arab contributions, and discuss projects. (end)

