GOP report accuses Biden of committing impeachable offenses

(MENAFN) On Monday, a report released by investigators from the House Oversight, Judiciary, and Ways and Means committees laid out serious accusations against President Joe Biden, alleging that he committed impeachable offenses through influence-peddling and obstruction. The report suggests that Biden and his family leveraged their connections and the Biden name to solicit over $27 million from various international sources, including China, Kazakhstan, Romania, Russia, and Ukraine.



The allegations are largely based on witness testimonies and documents retrieved from Hunter Biden’s laptop. According to the report, Hunter Biden, while serving on the board of the Ukrainian energy firm Burisma, engaged with foreign clients and promised them access to his father, then Vice President Joe Biden. Despite Biden’s denials of any involvement in or knowledge of his son’s business dealings, the report asserts that Biden had interactions with nearly all of the Biden family’s foreign business associates, including those from Ukraine, China, Russia, and Kazakhstan.



The report also includes charges of obstruction, accusing Biden’s Justice Department of deliberately delaying an investigation into Hunter Biden’s tax affairs. It further claims that the White House has obstructed the impeachment inquiry by withholding critical witnesses and documents, as well as refusing to provide audio recordings related to an investigation into Biden’s handling of classified documents, which were requested by special counsel Robert Hur.



Despite these serious allegations, efforts to remove President Biden from office are expected to face significant challenges and are unlikely to succeed. The political and legal implications of the report highlight the ongoing controversy and debate surrounding the Biden administration.

