KUNA Chief, Dutch Charge D'affaires Discuss Media Cooperation

KUWAIT, Aug 21 (KUNA) - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) Director-General Dr. Fatima Al-Salem and Charge d'Affaires of the Netherlands Embassy to Kuwait, Caroline Rietveld, discussed Wednesday enhancing cooperation.

During a meeting between the two sides, media cooperation and topics of common interest were touched on.

Dr. Al-Salem stressed the importance of enhancing media cooperation between the two sides and the need to conclude agreements between KUNA and Dutch media outlets in the field of exchanging news and professional expertise.

She also pointed out the importance of cultural openness between peoples.

In turn, Rietveld stressed the depth of relations between her country and Kuwait, which are witnessing continuous development in various fields at all levels, hailing the Kuwaiti culture. (end) nma

