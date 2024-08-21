Modi To Discuss Peaceful Resolution Of Ukraine-Russia War During Kyiv Trip

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Indian Prime Narendra Modi said he will "share perspectives" on the peaceful of the war between Ukraine and Russia during his visit to Kyiv this week.

That is according to Reuters , Ukrinform reports.

Modi departed for Poland on Wednesday and will visit Kyiv on Friday, the first trip to Ukraine by an Indian prime minister since relations were established more than three decades back.

"As a friend and partner, we hope for an early return of peace and stability in the region," Modi said in a statement.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make an official visit to Kyiv on August 23, when Ukraine marks State Flag Day.

During the visit, Modi will hold talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss bilateral and multilateral cooperation. A number of documents are to be signed between Ukraine and India.

On Thursday, August 22, Modi will meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Warsaw.