Al Rayyan And Al Gharafa Aim To Bounce Back In Tasty OSL Clash

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha: The iconic Al Bayt will host the anticipated clash between Al Rayyan and Al Gharafa with both the title contenders hoping to bounce at the Ooredoo Stars League (OSL).

The match – set to take place on Friday – will take the limelight in the third round of the OSL as the top Qatar sides will lock horns for the first time this season.

Both the teams were engaged in a close battle in the top flight the last season with Al Rayyan edging Al Gharafa to finish runners-up behind champions Al Sadd. Al Gharafa settled for a third place in the standings.

Again, the two teams will enter the match desperate for points having lost their respective matches in the last round.

After beating Umm Salal 3-1 in their opening game, Al Rayyan suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat against rivals Al Duhail with their coach Poya Asbaghi blaming mistakes for the loss.

“We need to avoid mistakes. The Al Gharafa match will also be tough and we must work hard to make a strong comeback,” Asbaghi had said after the match.

Al Gharafa are also expected to fire on all cylinders in the match, looking for their first victory after they found themselves slipping to 11th place in the standings following a 1-0 defeat to Al Ahli.

The Pedro Martins' side was held to a goalless draw by Al Khor in their opening match.

The third round will begin tomorrow with title holders Al Sadd hosting Al Arabi at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium.

Al Arabi pose a tough challenge to Al Sadd as they seek their first win after sharing points with Al Shahania and A Wakrah in their first two matches.

Al Sadd will be confident after defeating Qatar SC 5-1 following their shock loss to Al Shamal.

The Wolves yesterday announced they will miss Algerian defender Abdessamed Bounacer for three months due to an ankle surgery.

Also tomorrow, points leaders Al Duhail will aim to continue claim their third consecutive win when they will take on Umm Salal at Khalifa International Stadium. The other match of the day will pit Al Shamal and Qatar SC at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

After Friday's game between Al Gharafa and Al Rayyan, in-form Al Ahli will meet Al Khor at Al Thumama Stadium while Al Shahania and A Wakrah will square off at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium.