Relatively Hot Conditions Expected Until Friday

Amman, August 21 (Petra) -- Jordan is set to experience relatively hot weather conditions over the mountainous highlands and plains on Wednesday, while other regions, including the Badia, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba, will experience hotter temperatures. The Meteorological Department reported that northwesterly winds will maintain moderate speeds throughout this period.According to the latest weather forecast, Thursday and Friday will continue to see relatively hot weather in the highlands and plains, with hotter conditions prevailing in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Low-altitude clouds are expected to appear in some areas, accompanied by moderate northwesterly winds.On Saturday, a slight drop in temperatures is anticipated. The weather in the mountainous highlands and plains is forecast to be typical of the summer season, while other areas will remain hot. Some low-altitude clouds may continue to be present, with moderate northwesterly winds persisting.The temperatures in East Amman today are expected to range between a high of 35 C and a low of 21 C, while West Amman will see temperatures between 33 C and 19 C. The northern highlands will experience temperatures ranging from 31 C to 18 C, and the Sharah highlands from 32 C to 19 C. In the Dead Sea, temperatures will vary between 42 C and 26 C, and Aqaba between 43 C and 28 C.