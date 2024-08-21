(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 21 (KUNA)

1990 -- Egypt's President Mohammad Hosni Mubarak called on Iraqi President Saddam Hussein to withdraw Iraq's forces from the State of Kuwait in an initiative aimed at preserving Arab unity.

1990 -- Information Jaber Al-Mubarak signed a to set up a Kuwaiti center in Cairo aimed at highlighting the plight of Kuwaitis caused by the Iraqi invasion.

1990 -- European Union (EU) members rejected an Iraqi warning to close all foreign embassies in Kuwait, and decided to keep of their 12 missions. The US said it would keep its diplomatic mission in the State of Kuwait and Russia kept its embassy open as well.

1996 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree approving a cooperation agreement with UN Commission for Refugees, according to which UNHCR would open an office in Kuwait.

2003 -- Kuwait Ports Authority (KPA) canceled docking fees on ships in order to increase goods-related activities in local seaports.

2006 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree regulating governorates.

2006 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree establishing the Central Agency for Information Technology (CAIT) tasked with implementing the country's e-government plan.

2014 -- The World Health Organization (WHO) hailed Kuwait's contribution of USD 45 million for those affected in the ongoing fighting in Syria.

2021 -- Muneera Al-Hashash became the first female basketball referee after obtaining a lisence from the Federation of International Basketball Federation (FIBA).

2022 -- Kuwait's Capital Markets Authority attained membership in the Global Financial Innovation Network (GIFN).

2023 -- Actor Bader Al-Tayyar died at the age of 70. (end) bs