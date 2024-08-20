State Department Approved Sale Of 36 Apache Helicopters To South Korea For $3.5 Billion
8/20/2024 7:16:55 PM
By Alimat Aliyeva
The US State Department has approved the sale of 36 Apache
AH-64E attack helicopters to the Republic of Korea for a total of
$3.5 billion, Azernews reports.
"The State Department has decided to approve the possible sale
of AH-64E Apache helicopters and related logistics and support
program elements to the Republic of Korea in the amount of $3.5
billion," he said in a statement. It clarifies that the authorities
of the republic have requested the supply of 36 units of
equipment.
