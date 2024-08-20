عربي


State Department Approved Sale Of 36 Apache Helicopters To South Korea For $3.5 Billion

8/20/2024 7:16:55 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The US State Department has approved the sale of 36 Apache AH-64E attack helicopters to the Republic of Korea for a total of $3.5 billion, Azernews reports.

"The State Department has decided to approve the possible sale of AH-64E Apache helicopters and related logistics and support program elements to the Republic of Korea in the amount of $3.5 billion," he said in a statement. It clarifies that the authorities of the republic have requested the supply of 36 units of equipment.

