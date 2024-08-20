Kardoai Launches Innovative App To Help Users Maximize Credit Card Rewards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

KardoAI allows you to search for any vendor and learn which card earns you the best rewards

KardoAI logo - The app that helps users maximize rewards

KardoAI USP - Make the most of your credit cards

Now available in the USA and UAE, KardoAI helps users maximize rewards. It offers card recommendations, merchant search, and rewards tracking.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- KardoAI, a new fintech startup focused on helping consumers optimize their usage, has launched a new app aimed at maximizing credit card rewards and benefits. The app, now available on iOS and Android platforms in the United States and the United Arab Emirates, is designed to simplify the process of earning points, cashback, and miles, offering users tailored recommendations for maximizing the value of their cards.A Tailored Approach to Credit Card RewardsThe KardoAI app allows users to input their credit cards into the platform-without collecting sensitive card details-enabling the app's AI engine to suggest the most suitable card for various transactions. Whether users are shopping, dining out, or booking travel, the app provides personalized recommendations based on the specific reward potential of each card in their wallet. "89% of users do not fully utilize the benefits of their credit cards, yet they continue to pay hefty annual fees. Our mission at KardoAI is to help users access and maximize these benefits while enhancing the value they get from their cards,” said Dan Poh, Founder and CEO of KardoAI.“KardoAI is dedicated to making every purchase count for our users, not just in America, but globally.”Key FeaturesThe KardoAI app offers several features designed to assist users in optimizing their credit card usage:Personalized Recommendations: The app analyzes user data, including credit card details (without storing sensitive information) and spending habits, to recommend the card with the most lucrative rewards for each purchase.Merchant Search: Users can search for specific stores or restaurants to see which card offers the highest rewards at that particular location.Transaction Tracking using Plaid: Users can connect all their credit card accounts to track and manage their transactions.Rewards Tracking: The app consolidates all reward points, cashback, and miles into a single platform, allowing users to easily monitor and maximize their earnings.A Growing Footprint in the Fintech IndustryKardoAI has been recognized by prominent industry programs, having recently joined the NVIDIA Inception Program and the Google for Startups Campus in Tokyo. These affiliations provide the company with access to global networks and advanced technological resources, which KardoAI intends to leverage to enhance its AI capabilities continually.About KardoAIKardoAI is a fintech startup leveraging artificial intelligence to redefine how consumers earn credit card rewards. The company's platform uses advanced AI algorithms and machine learning to offer hyper-personalized recommendations and real-time spending insights, ultimately helping users make more informed financial decisions.Download the platformKardoAI is available for download on the App Store and Google Play Store . More information is available on the company's website , and KardoAI can be followed on Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

Deb Song

KardoAI

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

TikTok

Other