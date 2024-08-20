Security Forces Kill 3 Militants In SW Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (KUNA) - At least three "terrorists" were killed in an intelligence based operation by security forces in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, said the military on Tuesday.

According to Pakistan military's wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR); these terrorists were involved in numerous activities in the area and were also responsible for the martyrdom of a senior administrative official, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Panjgur district, Zakir Ali earlier in the month.

It confirmed that three "terrorists" were killed by security forces in Mastung district of Balochistan.

Apart from the three dead, three more terrorists were injured after a fierce exchange of fire took place during the operation.

"Today's operation has avenged the heinous act and has brought the perpetrators to justice," the statement by ISPR said.

"Security forces of Pakistan in step with the nation remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability, and progress of Balochistan," it added.

The military said that security forces remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.

Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif commended the security forces for killing the terrorists, adding that the elements involved in terrorism should learn from the fate of the killers of DC Panjgur.

The statement by PM House said, "The premier reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering commitment to wipe out the menace of terrorism and said that the war with terrorists will continue until their complete elimination, adding that the entire country stood alongside the armed forces in their fight."

Earlier on Monday, at least three soldiers of the Pakistan army and five militants were killed during exchange of fire in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province bordering Afghanistan.

The security operations took place at a time when Pakistan has witnessed a rise in terror attacks especially in KPK and Balochistan provinces bordering Afghanistan after the banned outfit Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended the ceasefire agreement with the government last year. (end)

