Albany Job Fair Features 50+ Recruiters Including: Owens Corning, Hudson Valley Credit Union, NYS DMV

- Darcy Knapp, Albany Job Fair ChairmanLATHAM, NY, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Albany Job Fair will be held on September 11, 2024, from 2 pm to 6 pm, at the Holiday Inn Express & Conference Center , at 400 Old Loudon Road, Latham New York. 50+ Employers will be interviewing and many will be hiring on the spot. Meet with NYS DOT, NYS DOC, NYS Troopers, Hudson Valley Credit Union, Ownens Corning, NYS Civil Service and more than a dozen NYS Agencies.The Albany Job Fair does not require job seeker registration and offers all levels of hiring opportunities with more than 50+ area and regional companies looking to fill immediate openings from entry level to senior management. Bring your resume and dress for success.Job seekers can electronically submit resumes for distribution to the recruiters even if they cannot attend the event in person. Attendance is expected to be high due to the seasonal increase in the available work force due to recent high school and college graduations, and the strong job market.The Albany Job Fair features over 50+ recruiters and runs 2pm to 6pm on Wednesday September 11, 2024. The Albany Job Fair is open to the public. Admission and parking are free and Job seeker registration is not required. Public transit access via CTDA, Bus Route #182. The Holiday Inn Express & Conference Center at 400 Old Loudon Road, Latham New York has ample parking and easy access from the Northway.Resumes will be accepted and scanned for distribution to all recruiters at the event. Resumes can be emailed in if a job seeker cannot attend in person. The Albany Fair is underwritten by Albany Broadcasting , Catamount Broadcasting and SEO Web Mechanics, and sponsored by Hudson Valley Credit Union, Ownens Corning and Waltrath Recruiting.Job seekers can check the website ( ) for a list of companies that will be hiring.Recruiters confirmed to be on site include: NYS OGS, NYS DMV, NYS Troopers, NYS Dept of Corrections, US Air Force, NY Creates, The Shay Legacy Foundation (TANY), NYS Dept. of Civil Service, A New England Nanny, Anchor Health Home Care, Niskayuna Central Schools, Express Employment Professionals, OCM BOCES, Janitronics, The Maids, St. Catherine's Center for Children, Lincoln Tech, NYS Dept of Labor, Together for Youth (Berkshire Farm), Albany City Police Department, Bryant & Stratton College, NYS Dept of Health, The Grand at Barnwell, SCREEN SPE USA, St. Mary's Healthcare, Northeastern Fine Jewelry, The Pine at Catskill Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation, Trustco Bank, Owens Corning, Spectrum Sales, Specialty Silicone Products, Consumer Directed Choices, Glenmont Job Corps, Spectrum (Outside Sales), Price Chopper / Market 32, NYS Dept of Transportation (DOT), RedShift Recruiting, NYS Office of Court Administration, Albany Broadcasting, Destination Nissan, Destination Kia, Holiday Inn Express & Conference Center, Hudson Valley Credit Union, Local 669 America's Fire Protection Union, Wadhams Enterprises, Conifer Park, ACAP, Greene Meadows, Pine Haven Rehabilitation Center, Higher Education Consulting Services, NPA Financial, Office of the NYS Comptroller and more!The Albany Job Fair is ready to meet the needs of the Capital Region's job seekers, from first time hires, to downsized and/or laid off workers, If you are looking for a next career move or coming back into the workforce, you can find more than 50 companies looking to talk to you. There will be opportunities for High School and College students and recent graduates! From cashiers to engineers, warehouse workers to CDL drivers, home care workers and health care providers - You can find your next job or first job at The Albany Job Fair.

