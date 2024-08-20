Senior Member Of Kurdistan Workers' Party Member Killed In Northern Iraq

(MENAFN- IANS) Ankara, Aug 20 (IANS) Turkish intelligence has "neutralized" a senior member of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in a cross-border operation in northern Iraq, the semi-official Anadolu Agency reported on Tuesday.

The PKK militant, identified as Zilan Azak, was reportedly responsible for armed drone on behalf of the group, according to unnamed Turkish security sources quoted by Anadolu.

Azak was allegedly engaged in reconnaissance and intelligence-gathering against Türkiye in the Hakurk region, while also participating in armed drone attacks in Iraq, Xinhua news agency reported quoting Anadolu.

Turkish security forces are said to have "neutralized" her in the Hakurk region of Iraq. The term "neutralize" is often used by Turkish authorities to indicate that individuals labeled as "terrorists" have either surrendered, been killed, or been captured.

The PKK, designated as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union, operates from the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region of northern Iraq, where Turkey frequently conducts airstrikes and maintains military outposts.