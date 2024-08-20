IBN Reengaged As Official Media Partner For Moneyshow’S Upcoming Slate Of Events

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire - IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), a multifaceted news and publishing company, today announced that it will expand its ongoing collaboration with MoneyShow to serve as an Official Partner for all of its remaining events this year.



For more than four decades, MoneyShow has drawn on an incredible of elite financial experts to provide self-directed investors and traders with the latest analysis and portfolio advice through extensive educational opportunities, state-of-the-art tools, and effective strategies. A renowned producer of marquee financial industry events, MoneyShow attracts high calibre speakers and a knowledgeable audience. Their highly professional team designs conferences that are structured to maximize productivity and optimize high-powered networking, making each event a must-attend.

MoneyShow's competitive advantage comes from its long tradition of cultivating deep links with financial thought leaders, visionaries, and industry experts. It also caters to seasoned economists and market watchers, as well as self-directed portfolio managers. This diversity and depth of understanding across the world of investing and trading uniquely positions MoneyShow to identify and resolve pain points, drive undiscovered synergies, and add value throughout the financial ecosystem.

Throughout the remainder of 2024, IBN and MoneyShow will collaborate on the following six events:



Virtual – Powerful Investing and Trading Strategies (August 20-22, 2024)

In-person – The MoneyShow Toronto (September 13-14, 2024)

Virtual – Income, Growth, and Value (September 17-19, 2024)

In-person – MoneyShow Orlando (October 17-19, 2024)

Virtual – Alternative Investing Virtual Expo (November 12-14, 2024) In-person – MoneyShow Masters Symposium Sarasota (December 5-7, 2024)

In its capacity as the official media sponsor of the upcoming conferences, IBN will leverage an array of state-of-the-art solutions to heighten recognition and further the outreach of presenting companies, participating investors, and the events as a whole through the extensive use of digital channels, best-in-class social media capabilities, and the latest communications strategy.

Mike Larson, VP and Editor-in-Chief at MoneyShow, said,“During the last four decades of committed service to the financial industry, MoneyShow conferences have come to be considered must-attend events across the professional landscape – in both virtual and in-person formats. We are very pleased to have re-engaged IBN as our media partner for four events during the remainder of this year. As the market leader in strategic communications, IBN adds considerable value to our media strategy by expanding our outreach to and engagement with targeted audiences of millions of online and in-person investors. We look forward to carrying on this collaboration well into the future.”

Randy Clark, Director of Global Operations, IBN, added,“It is our pleasure to partner and collaborate with MoneyShow for six events in the remainder of 2024 – three live and three virtual. We look forward to supporting their mission of spreading world-class educational experiences and high-powered networking opportunities in the investing and trading domains. We at IBN will deploy cutting-edge media strategies and the latest technological tools to drive recognition for speakers, participating companies, and MoneyShow itself. We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with their highly professional team.”

About IBN

IBN is a cutting-edge communications and digital engagement platform providing tailored Platform Solutions for select private and public companies. Over the course of 18+ years, IBN has introduced over 65+ investor facing brands to the investment public and amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands amplify recognition and reach as well as help fulfill the unique needs of our rapidly growing and diverse base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of influential properties as well as leverage the energy and experience of our team of professionals to best serve our clients.

IBN's Platform Solutions provide access to: (1) our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) through 65+ investor facing brands; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (4) a network of wire solutions via InvestorWir to effectively reach target markets and demographics; (5) Press Release Enhancement to ensure accuracy and impact; (6) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (7) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published:

Corporate Communications

IBN

Los Angeles, California



310.299.1717 Office

...