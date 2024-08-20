Chlo Springsummer 2024 Eyewear Collection

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The Chlo Spring-Summer 2024 eyewear collection ushers in two new styles. Over the course of recent seasons, the house codes of the iconic Marcie bag have expanded across multiple product categories to now include sunglasses. The Marcie eyewear models come in square, cat-eye and oval shapes in black, Havana, burgundy and beige, and are finessed with bold, round-bevelled edges. The Marcie line's signature 1970s-inspired hardware is integrated into the hinge to sign and seal this distinctive design. The seasonal newness includes the Naomy frames in bold square pilot or round silhouettes with an oversized Chlo logo at the temple in contrasting coloured enamel. A central pillar of the collection, the Gayia line continues to evolve with the unveiling of fresh shapes and colours imbued with iridescence and an effortless spirit. From oval and rectangular silhouettes with subtle profiles to thick cat eye constructions with sharp accents, the frames fuse softness with structure and retro flair with a modern edge. All the Gayia models are made from ReAce, a 100% recycled material derived from pre-consumer acetate scraps that are reintroduced into the supply chain with the aim of using what already exists. Timeless black and dark Havana variations appear alongside fresh seasonal shades with a mottled effect that echoes the nuances of the earth and ocean. The dedicated packaging also aligns with the core Gayia concept featuring a logo-stamped case in bonded leather composed of up to 52% recycled materials. Emblematic codes of the Maison take on a new vibrancy in new variations of continuing pillar eyewear lines. Scalloped trim details embellish the Olivia frames in solid and transparent textures, as well as the Paola in golden lightweight metal. Finally, the West sunglasses are revamped with exquisite two-tone blends for added attitude and refinement completed with sleek metal inserts. This latest Chlo Eyewear collection envisions a summer of consciousness and creativity, innovation and inspiration, with a clear emphasis on the Maison's prior commitment to operate more responsibly by crafting beautiful products with a meaningful impact.

