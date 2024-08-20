Cloudian And Lenovo Ship AI Data Lake Platform With Breakthrough Performance And Efficiency Powered By AMD

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lenovo ThinkSystem SR635 V3 Powered by Cloudian HyperStore

Announcing general availability of power-efficient all-flash system to accelerate AI and analytics workflows with S3-compatible data management

- Stuart McRae, General Manager, Lenovo

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cloudian and Lenovo today announced the general availability of a new Cloudian HyperStore AI data lake platform that delivers breakthrough levels of performance and power efficiency. Built on Lenovo ThinkSystem SR635 V3 all-flash servers with AMD EPYCTM 9454P processors, the new solution demonstrated performance of 28.7 GB/s reads and 18.4 GB/s writes from a cluster of six power-efficient, single-processor servers , delivering a 74% power efficiency improvement versus an HDD-based system in Cloudian testing.

AI workloads demand scalable, secure solutions to meet the performance and capacity requirements of next-generation workloads. Cloudian's limitlessly scalable, parallel-processing architecture -- proven with popular AI and data analytics tools including PyTorch, Tensor Flow, Kafka, and Druid -- accelerates AI in capacity-intensive use cases such as media, finance, and life sciences.

The system's single processor architecture delivers not only superior performance with just one socket but also amplifies power efficiency, a metric that is emerging as a key concern as power consumption for generative AI is forecasted to increase at an annual average of 70% through 2027, according to Morgan Stanley.

Lenovo combines Cloudian's high-performance AI-ready data platform software with its all-flash Lenovo ThinkSystem SR635 V3 servers and 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors to deliver an exceptionally high-performance, efficient and scalable data management solution for AI and data analytics.

“Lenovo's industry-leading servers with AMD EPYC processors perfectly complement Cloudian's high-performance data platform software. Together, they deliver the limitlessly scalable, performant, and efficient foundation that AI and data analytics workloads require,” said Michael Tso, CEO and co-founder at Cloudian.“For organizations looking to innovate or drive research and discovery with AI, ML, and HPC, this solution promises to be transformative.”

Built for mission-critical, capacity-intensive workloads, the platform features exabyte scalability, industry-leading S3 API compatibility, military-grade security, and Object Lock for ransomware protection.

“Combining Lenovo's high-performance all-flash AMD EPYC CPU-based servers with Cloudian's AI data lake software creates a solution that can handle the most demanding AI and analytics workloads,” said Stuart McRae, General Manager, Lenovo.“This partnership enables us to offer our customers a cutting-edge, scalable, and secure platform that will help them accelerate their AI initiatives and drive innovation.”

“AI workloads demand a lot from storage. Our 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors together with Lenovo's ThinkSystem servers and Cloudian's AI data lake software deliver the performance and scalability that AI users need,” said Kumaran Siva, corporate vice president, Strategic Business Development, AMD.“The single socket, AMD EPYC CPU-based Lenovo ThinkSystem SR635 V3 platform provides outstanding throughput combined with excellent power and rack efficiency to accelerate AI innovation.”

Proven in over 800 enterprise-scale deployments worldwide, Cloudian on-premises AI data lakes help organizations securely turn information into insight and develop proprietary AI models while fully addressing data sovereignty requirements. The combined Lenovo/AMD/Cloudian solution is available now from Lenovo and from authorized resellers.



About Cloudian

Cloudian is the leading provider of secure S3-compatible AI data lake platforms. Offering military-grade security, infinite scalability, and seamless cloud integration, Cloudian's AI-ready data lake optimizes data access, meets data sovereignty requirements, and reduces costs by consolidating information into a single, cloud-like storage platform. Cloudian's geo-distributed architecture manages and protects object and file data at the edge, core, and cloud for both traditional and modern applications. Learn more at cloudian.

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$57 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #248 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company with a pocket-to cloud portfolio of AI-enabled, AI-ready, and AI-optimized devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets), infrastructure (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), software, solutions, and services. Lenovo's continued investment in world-changing innovation is building a more equitable, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). To find out more visit , and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

AMD, the AMD logo, EPYC, and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

- Performance measured with 8x 7.68TB NVMe data drives and 2x 3.84TB metadata drives per node.

- Performance results based on internal Cloudian testing for flash-based and HDD-based systems running Cloudian HyperStore software in a 6-node cluster protected with EC4+2.

- AI power consumption data source:

Jon Toor

Cloudian

email us here