7 tips to lose 7kg in 7 days

Drink plenty of water to control appetite and boost metabolism. Include coconut water and fresh juices to stay hydrated.

Eliminate carbohydrates to reduce weight. Aim to cut 500 to 750 calories daily and focus on proteins and fats.

Add fruits, dry fruits, vegetables, and proteins to your diet. These foods keep you full and provide essential nutrients.

Practice yoga for 1-2 hours daily. Poses like Surya Namaskar and Dhanurasana can help you see results within a week.



Run for 30 minutes every day to burn 500 calories and promote rapid weight loss. A full-body workout is crucial.

Combine healthy eating and regular exercise. Consistency is essential for achieving your weight loss goals in 7 days.