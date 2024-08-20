عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Maharashtra News: Local Trains Halted At Central Railway Station. Here Is Why

Maharashtra News: Local Trains Halted At Central Railway Station. Here Is Why


8/20/2024 1:25:00 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Maharashtra news : Local trains stopped at Central railway station where protesters agitated against the alleged sexual assault incident with a girl child at a school in Badlapur, said the CPRO Central Railway

MENAFN20082024007365015876ID1108578385


Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search