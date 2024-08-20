Stree 2 Box-Office Day 5: Rajkummar Rao Starrer Earns THIS

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 'Stree 2,' starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, has become the highest-grossing Hindi of 2024, earning Rs 228 Cr in just five days. The sequel to the 2018 hit 'Stree' outperformed Hrithik Roshan's 'Fighter' and Prabhas-Amitabh Bachchan's 'Kalki 2898 AD,' setting new records in collections

Stree 2 becomes surpasses 'Fighter'; becomes the highest grossing Hindi film of the year

Stree 2 emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024, with a whopping Rs 228 Cr collection in just five days,

surpasses previous top contenders 'Fighter' and 'Kalki 2898 AD'

With an extended opening weekend, 'Stree 2' recorded the highest opening of the year, collecting Rs 228.45 Cr. This achievement dethroned 'Fighter' and 'Kalki 2898 AD,'

Early estimates from Sacnilk indicate that 'Stree 2' collected Rs 37 Cr on Monday, pushing its total box office earnings to Rs 228.45 Cr. The film continues to dominate

'Stree 2' has not only surpassed the lifetime collection of 'Fighter' but also broke the Hindi box office records previously held by 'Kalki 2898 AD'

The film benefited from the Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan holidays, with significant earnings on both days

Independence Day, 'Stree 2' earned Rs 51.8 Cr, while Raksha Bandhan brought in Rs 37 Cr

The highest occupancies for 'Stree 2' were recorded in key regions like Delhi-NCR, Lucknow, Bhopal, Ahmedabad, and Jaipur. These regional performances contributed significantly

Stree 2 brought back original cast, including Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, and Pankaj Tripathi, while adding exciting cameos by Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, and Tamannaah Bhatia