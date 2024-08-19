Bloomberg Named A Leader In ESG Data And Analytics In Report By Independent Research Firm

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on bloomberg

August 19, 2024 /3BL/ - Bloomberg has been recognized as a Leader in The Forrester WaveTM: ESG Data and Analytics Providers, Q3 2024. Bloomberg received the highest scores possible in 19 out of the 25 criteria evaluated.

This Forrester WaveTM evaluates Leaders, Strong Performers, Contenders, and Challengers, based on 25 criteria to assess their current ESG offering and strategy. The criteria for which Bloomberg received the highest possible score include: Data Coverage, Data Collection, Data Analysis, Data Timing, Data Quality, Data Verifiability, Transparent and Explainability of Methodologies, Data Integration, Workflow Integration, Alignment with Standards and Frameworks, and Customer Service, among others.

“We are proud to be recognized as a Leader in The Forrester WaveTM. Our unwavering commitment to provide high-quality data and analytics solutions helps firms make better-informed investment decisions. As the need for integrated ESG solutions grows, driven by regulatory compliance and stakeholder demand, we will continue to innovate and deliver the information and insights our clients require to remain competitive,” said Patricia Torres, Head of Sustainable Finance Solutions at Bloomberg.

“Bloomberg is a top choice for clients looking for a centralized ESG data platform to meet broad ESG and climate-risk data needs.”

“Recognized as a long-time global leader in financial data, Bloomberg has expanded its ESG and sustainable finance offering, blending innovative ESG data with real-time financial insights to inform investment decision-making.” Bloomberg “stands out with some of the largest, most granular, and up-to-date ESG and climate data coverage , along with sophisticated analytics.”

For complementary access to the full report, click here .

Bloomberg's sustainable finance solutions span ESG data and analytics, indices, scores, regulatory solutions, sustainable debt and climate risk. In addition, Bloomberg Terminal users also have access to ESG research from Bloomberg Intelligence and BloombergNEF. Clients can readily access ESG data on the Bloomberg Terminal via {ESGD <GO>} or across their enterprise via Data License at href="" Bloomberg for use in proprietary or third-party applications in their cloud environment of choice. Through Data License Plus (DL+) ESG Manager, Bloomberg connects customers' ESG data workflows to the full power of Bloomberg's datasets as well as data from vendor partners, so clients can unlock maximum value with ease. For more information, visit Bloomberg Sustainable Finance Solution .

