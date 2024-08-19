KAA Takes Over Bar Office In Srinagar Court
8/19/2024 10:13:02 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In a significant legal development, newly formed Kashmir Advocate's Association (KAA) has taken over the office of Kashmir Bar Association at the District Court in Srinagar.
According to the KAA, it is the officially recognized and registered body representing advocates in Kashmir. The body said it undertook this“decisive action to address the presence and operations of an unauthorized organization”
“This takeover underscores the KAA's dedication to preserving the integrity and Legitimacy of legal institutions in the region,” a statement from the association reads.
By asserting control over the office, the KAA aims to ensure that all legal and advocacy activities are conducted under the framework of constitutional regulations and standards, reinforcing the rule of law and professional ethics within the judicial system.
It is noteworthy that most of the top leadership of the Kashmir Bar Association have been booked under various stringent laws and lodged in different jails.
