BJP Appoints 'Prabharis' In J&K

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jammu and Kashmir has released a list of Prabharies (In-charges) for the upcoming assembly constituencies in the Kashmir region.
The move comes as part of the party's preparations for the forthcoming assembly elections.
Baramulla:
Trehgam: Gulzar Munshi (District Executive Member, Karnah), Langate: Mumtaz Ahmad Khan (District Vice President, Trehgam), Lolab: Abdul Rehman Lone (Senior Leader, Kupwara), Kupwara: Ghulam Nabi Khan (District Executive Member, Lolab), Karnah: Sartaj Majeed (Senior Leader, Handwara), Handwara Kreeri: Shabir Ahmad Zargar (Senior Leader, Langate), Wagora: Farooq Ahmad Malik (District General Secretary, Baramulla), Uri: Mohd Iqbal Khatana (District President, ST Morcha, Baramulla), Rafiabad: Mohd Rafiq (District Secretary, Baramulla), Baramulla: G.M. Mir (District President, Kisan Morcha, Uri), Sopore: Gh. Hussain Dar (District Vice President, Pattan), Tangmarg: Fida Hussain Wani (District Vice President, Pattan), Pattan: Fayaz Ahmed Najar (District General Secretary, Tangmarg).
Bandipora
Bandipora: Abdul Rashid Khan (State Vice President, Kisan Morcha, Sonawari), Gurez: Mohd Iqbal Wani (District Vice President, Bandipora), Sonawari: Aijaz Ahmad Khan (District General Secretary, Gurez).
Budgam
Beerwah: Manzoor Ahmad Bhat (District Vice President, Budgam), Budgam: Sana Ullah Beigh (District Vice President, Char-e-Shareef).
Srinagar
Charar-i-Shareef: Saqib Mir (District General Secretary, Beerwah), Khansahab: Gh. Nabi Namtahali (Senior Leader, Chadoora), Chadoora: Showkat Raja (District General Secretary, Khansahab), Pampore: Mohd Shafi Wani (District General Secretary, Pulwama), Pulwama: Aftab Ahmed Itoo (District Vice President, Rajpora), Tral: Sajad Ahmad Raina (District Prabhari, Rajpora), Rajpora: Ubaid Mukhtiyar (District Vice President, Pulwama), Chanapora: Saba Ali (District Media Secretary, Srinagar), Central Shalteng: Muneer Shah (District Secretary, Eidgah), Eidgah: Khalid Baqal (State Secretary, BJYM), Lalchowk: Wajahat Hussain (District Vice President, Khaniyar), Khaniyar: Hilal Wani (District Vice President, Srinagar), Hazratbal: Adv. Sujat Rizvi (District General Secretary, Srinagar), Zadibal: Uzair Beigh (District Vice President, Srinagar), Habakadal: Majid Khan (District Vice President, Srinagar), Kangan: Javid Ahmad Dar (District Vice President, Ganderbal), Ganderbal: Shabir Ahmad Mir (State Executive Member, Minority Morcha), Zainpora: Manzoor Ahmad Paswal (District General Secretary, Shopian).
Anantnag
Devsar: Ghulam Nabi Ganie (Prabhari, Devsar DH Pora), DH Pora: Zulfikar (District Spokesperson, Kulgam), Kulgam: Mohd Amin Chack (District General Secretary), Shopian: Rayaz Ahmad Ganie (District Secretary), Anantnag West: Pinka Malik (District Vice President, Anantnag), Bijbehara: Nisar Ahmad Khan (District Vice President, Anantnag), Dooru: Mohd Maqbool Ganie (District Vice President), Anantnag East: Aabid Hussain Nengroo (District General Secretary), Anantnag Main: Mushtaq Ahmad Khanday (District Secretary, ST Morcha, Anantnag), Pahalgam: Lateef Ahmad Khan (District Vice President, Anantnag), Kokernag: Sheikh Musa Qazim (District Secretary).
