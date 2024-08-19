Monday’S African Short News Roundup

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Africa is a continent of dynamic change, with significant developments occurring across its diverse nations.



From economic reforms and shifts to technological advancements and environmental challenges, the landscape is continually evolving.



This news roundup provides a snapshot of business, economic, and political news from Africa.

Cape Verdean Banks Achieve 19.1% Increase in 2023

In 2023, the profits of Cape Verde's seven commercial banks surged by 19.1%, reaching a record high of 5.2 billion escudos (approximately €47.1 million). This milestone was reported in the Banco de Cabo Verde's financial stability report.



Contributing significantly, the Banco Comercial do Atlântico and the International Investment Bank added 25.45% and 25.9% to these profits, respectively.



Other key players included Caixa Econômica de Cabo Verde and Banco Cabo-verdiano de Negócios. The sector's improved performance primarily stemmed from an 8.9% increase in financial margins and a decrease in impairment flows.







Moreover, interest and similar earnings notably rose by 61.3%. In 2023, funding resources for the banking system grew by 3% from the previous year, totaling 292.2 billion escudos.



Customer deposits, reaching 260.9 billion escudos, underscored depositor confidence and represented the main source of funding.

SADC's Critical Role in the DRC Crisis Resolution

At the 44th SADC summit, Namibian President Nangolo Mbumba addressed the civil war in the Democratic Republic of the Congo as a significant destabilizer in Southern Africa.



Driven by the global demand for minerals, this conflict has displaced nearly eight million people and left 23 million facing famine, predominantly affecting women and children.



Mbumba highlighted successful regional actions, like stabilizing Mozambique's Cabo Delgado, showcasing the effectiveness of coordinated efforts.



Therefore, SADC remains committed to fostering peace and inclusivity, which are crucial for promoting stability and economic integration across Southern Africa.

Digital Fraud Targets Angolan Politicians

Recently, digital fraudsters have targeted high-profile Angolan politicians and government members through social media hijackings.



The Criminal Investigation Service is pursuing over 20 individuals involved in extortion and banking information theft.



Losses from these incidents have been substantial, with several ministers and MPLA figures losing millions of kwanzas to scams involving fake banking app forms.



These events underscore the urgent need for stronger security measures and increased public awareness.

Afreximbank's Strong Performance in Early 2024

Afreximbank reported a robust financial performance for the first half of 2024, with a 24.5% increase in net interest income reaching $826.2 million.



This growth mainly resulted from a 31.42% rise in interest revenues due to an expanding loan and advance portfolio.



Despite global economic challenges, the bank effectively advanced its strategic initiatives, supporting African economic resilience.



At the annual general meeting in Nassau, Bahamas, shareholders approved a dividend of $264.6 million. This decision reflects their confidence in the bank's ongoing mission to enhance African trade development.

Consumer Price Index Rises in Morocco

In July 2024, Morocco 's underlying inflation rate increased by 0.1% from the previous month and by 2.1% year-over-year.



The overall Consumer Price Index rose by 1.3% from the same month last year, with non-food items increasing by 1.8% and food products by 0.5%.



These statistics reflect ongoing economic trends and price adjustments within the country, offering insights into consumer spending and economic stability.

Ethiopia Suspends 12 Commercial Banks

The National Bank of Ethiopia temporarily suspended twelve commercial banks for using undervalued customs exchange rates. This measure aims to enhance financial integrity and ensure fair competition within the forex market .



The banks gained undue advantages by selectively selling foreign currencies at inflated rates, often imposing stringent conditions on customers.



This action is part of broader efforts to stabilize and improve Ethiopia's financial market functioning.

Flood Risk Alert in Ghana Due to Bagré Dam Spillage

Ghanaian authorities issued a warning to residents along the White Volta River due to the expected annual spillage from Bagré Dam.



This precautionary measure, intended to prevent dam breaches and mitigate flooding, significantly affects communities in both Burkina Faso and Ghana. Residents have been advised to relocate to higher ground to avoid potential floodwaters.



This annual occurrence highlights the ongoing challenges and necessary responses to environmental and infrastructure safety in the region.

Food Crisis in Southern Africa: Conflict and Climate Concerns

Southern Africa is grappling with a severe food crisis, affecting over 30 million people due to the 2023/24 El Niño and ongoing conflicts.



Food needs have surged by 50% from last year, surpassing demands during the severe 2016/17 El Niño crisis.



Families are selling livestock below value and struggling with inadequate water supplies due to drought conditions.



Despite the severity of the situation, international aid efforts like the Zimbabwe and Malawi Drought Flash Appeals remain underfunded, highlighting the urgent need for increased global support.

Resumption of Nigerien Oil Transit Through Benin

After a halt due to diplomatic tensions, Nigerien crude oil has resumed transit through the port of Cotonou, signaling a thaw in relations between Niger and Benin.



This resumption marks a critical step in revitalizing the West African energy network and reflects successful diplomatic efforts to normalize relations.



The operation is closely monitored for security, emphasizing Benin's strategic role in the exportation of Nigerien oil and highlighting the geopolitical sensitivities involved.



In short, this development is a positive sign toward stabilization and economic cooperation in the region.

