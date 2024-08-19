Property Launches And Sales Surge Across Brazil

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian has seen significant expansion, according to a study by the Brazilian Chamber of the (CBIC).



This analysis covered new residential property transactions in 221 cities, including all capitals and metropolitan areas.



In the second quarter of 2024, property launches rose to 83,930 units, a 7% increase from the same period in 2023. Property sales also surged, reaching 93,743 units-a growth of 17.9%.



Continuing this positive trend, the first half of the year saw a total of 149,487 launches, up 5.7% from the previous year. Sales in this period totaled 180,162 units, marking a 15.2% increase.



This rise in sales compared to new launches led to an 11.5% drop in available propert inventories. These inventories fell to 274,303 units. At this rate, existing stocks would sell out in nine months if no new properties were introduced.







The Minha Casa Minha Vida (MCMV) program has greatly influenced national market growth, dominating new projects.



The program has seen several changes over the past year. These include lower interest rates, higher subsidies, longer financing terms, and tax cuts for businesses.

Brazil's Real Estate Surge

MCMV launches in Q2 of 2024 reached 44,764 units, nearly doubling with an 86.7% increase from the previous year.



These accounted for 53% of all market launches. MCMV sales also rose by 46.0% year-over-year, making up 42% of total market sales.



CBIC reports a more optimistic outlook among entrepreneurs for future property launches, especially with recent MCMV adjustments.



Earlier this month, the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) Board allocated an extra R$ 22 billion ($4 billion) to MCMV financing. This move ensures ongoing sector development.



Despite high interest rates, the overall real estate financing market remains strong. Alongside unexpected economic growth, job creation, and increased income, these factors create a robust environment for the real estate industry in Brazil.

