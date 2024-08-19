Luxolis Completes First Investment Program Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Luxolis completes first program

Luxolis , a 3D vision systems startup from South Korea, has successfully completed the Korea Softlanding Program, an initiative supported by the CIC Institute Tokyo and the Seoul Business Agency (SBA).

This program was designed to foster collaboration and investment opportunities between Korean startups and Japanese enterprises.

The Korea Softlanding Program, which ran from May 20 to August 9, provided comprehensive support to ten innovative Korean startups.

The program included virtual orientation sessions, business lectures, one-on-one coaching, site visits, and consultations, culminating in an immersive in-person experience in Japan.

In early July, Luxolis participated in an in-person immersion phase in Tokyo, which featured a highly anticipated Demo Day. Luxolis presented its cutting-edge 3D vision solutions to a large audience of potential business partners and investors.

The presentation received significant attention, leading to multiple follow-up meetings with interested Japanese companies.

Following the successful Demo Day, Luxolis continued to engage with Japanese enterprises through scheduled business meetings and networking events, enhancing its market prospects in Japan.

Brian Yu, CEO of Luxolis, says:“We are thrilled with the success of the Korea Softlanding Program.

“The comprehensive support and opportunities to connect with Japanese businesses have been invaluable. Presenting our innovations at the Demo Day was a highlight, and the follow-up meetings have already paved the way for potential collaborations.

“We are excited about the future and our expanded presence in the Japanese market.”

Luxolis's participation in the Korea Softlanding Program has significantly enhanced its visibility and growth potential in Japan. The company's commitment to excellence and innovation positions it well for continued success in the global robotics industry.