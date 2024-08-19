The Top 25 Women Chief Sustainability Officers Of 2024

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on Women We Admire

Nira Johri

Chief Sustainability Officer, KFC

Nira Johri is the Chief Sustainability Officer of KFC. She first joined the company in 2023. KFC is an iconic brand that has been making world-famous fried chicken since 1952, now serving chicken and delighting customers at more than 28,000 restaurants in 150 countries and territories around the world.

Johri is a sustainability executive with over 20 years of experience leading transformational, global strategies, and has dedicated more than 10 years to enhancing the value that big food companies can generate through sustainability. She is passionate about delivering impact in organizations, where inclusion and sustainability are fundamental parts of doing business. Johri is adept at developing and implementing enterprise-wide strategy, engaging stakeholders at all levels, and influencing without authority. She is a self-starter who is inspired by challenging learning environments and innovative workplaces.

Previously, Johri was a vice president of global inclusion and sustainability at Rich Products Corporation. Before that, she was a senior director of sustainability strategy and learning at the World Cocoa Foundation. Earlier in her career, she worked with Jack Morton Worldwide as a strategic planner and account manager. Johri earned an MBA in Beyond Profit from the University of Cambridge and an undergraduate degree in marketing government and politics from the University of Maryland.

