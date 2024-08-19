Spacesighttm By Scout Space Now Available On Saber Astronautics' Space Application Marketplace (SAM)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Visualization of SpaceSightTM by Scout: Virtualizing In-Space Observations

Visualization of SpaceSightTM by Scout: Virtualizing In-Space Observations

A tool for the space community to virtualize in-space observations

RESTON, VA, US, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Scout Space Inc. , a leading in-space observation focused on space security and comprehensive Space Domain Awareness (SDA), is pleased to announce the integration of its flagship product, SpaceSightTM, a cutting-edge tool for virtualizing in-space observations, into Saber Astronautics' Space Applications Marketplace (SAM), marking a significant milestone in advancing space technology and security.The collaboration between Scout and Saber introduces enhanced tools to the space community. By integrating SpaceSight into SAM, users will experience enhanced mission planning efficiency, improved imaging precision, and a streamlined approach to Space Domain Awareness (SDA). This partnership underscores both organizations' commitment to advancing the space industry and bolstering global space security efforts.Philip Hover-Smoot, CEO of Scout Space, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with Saber Astronautics to bring SpaceSight to the Space Applications Marketplace and get it into the hands of the thousands of Space Force Guardians working active SDA Missions every day. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in our mission to provide advanced tools and capabilities for enhancing space situational awareness and security."Nathan Parrott, Director of Saber Astronautics USA remarked,“The addition of the Scout Space SpaceSight tool will provide USSF Guardians with the ability to rapidly simulate Non-Earth Imaging (NEI) missions and investigate different NEI payloads giving them critical experience in the very new field of NEI.”The Space Application Marketplace gives companies with SDA tools and capabilities access to a USSF userbase of thousands of users, as Dr. Jason Held, CEO of Saber Astronautics states "The addition of SpaceSight to our Space Application Marketplace is a testament to our commitment to offering cutting-edge solutions to the space community. Scout's expertise with in-space observation combined with our marketplace's reach will benefit SDA stakeholders across the industry."For more information or to get involved with Saber's Space Application Marketplace, please fill out the Space Application Marketplace Interest Form or contact ...e.About SpaceSightTM by ScoutSpaceSight by Scout is an interactive tool designed to enhance the ability of satellite operators to visualize imaging opportunities between spacecraft for inspection, orbit determination, or mission planning. The tool provides users the ability to specify a real or planned inspector and target, including key camera parameters. Based on the characteristics of their respective orbits at the time of conjunction, the SpaceSight tool can render synthetic images to help operators understand the imaging environment. This capability facilitates mission planning by helping operators understand visibility of the target during a planned inspection to ensure the inspection is successful.About Space Application Marketplace (SAM) by SaberThe Space Application Marketplace (SAM) is funded by the US Space Force and built upon the robust foundation of the Space Cockpit battle management software (spacecockpit ), which is utilized by thousands of operators in the USSF and allied systems. Space Cockpit received its Continuous Authority to Operate (CATO) in 2019, enabling broad distribution across the DoD. Leveraging Space Cockpit allows SAM members to significantly reduce deployment waiting periods from years to just a few months, addressing many challenges associated with deployment to the US DoD.The collaboration between Scout and Saber underscores a shared commitment to advancing space technology and enhancing capabilities for space situational awareness and security.For more information or to get involved with Saber's Space Application Marketplace, please fill out the Space Application Marketplace Interest Form.About Scout SpaceScout Space was founded in 2019 with the mission to enable a new era of space safety and transparency. Scout's in-space products and services, first launched in 2021, allow spacecraft to see and understand things around them. The orbital distributed sensor network developed by Scout will significantly improve Space Domain Awareness (SDA) and ensure responsible use of the space environment. The company is a Techstars, MassChallenge, and venture-backed startup with ongoing government and commercial contracts. Scout holds the Established® 2021 Startup of the Year® title. For more information, visitAbout Saber AstronauticsSaber Astronautics' mission is the democratization of space. Incorporated in 2008, Saber Astronautics develops the Space Cockpit Battle Management System (SBMS) for the United States Space Force, and other space mission operations software. Saber has R&D laboratories and mission control centers in the United States and Australia, being a trusted supplier to traditional space and government customers as well as New Space entrants worldwide. For more information, please visit .

Trisha Navidzadeh

Scout Space Inc.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn